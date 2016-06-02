VnExpress International
Compulsory social insurance unnerves foreign employees in Vietnam

'It makes no sense to pay the insurance. I would rather keep the money.'

Half of Vietnam's workforce opts for early retirement, threatening pension fund

The lack of balance could push the country’s social insurance fund to the verge of bankruptcy

Vietnam's pension books getting stretched to the limit

Raising the retirement age is looking like the only way to deal with an aging population.
October 14, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7

India's Odisha state becomes first to give welfare to transgender community

India's eastern Odisha state is the first region in the country to give transgender people social welfare benefits - such as a pension, housing and food grains - usually allocated ...
June 02, 2016 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
 
