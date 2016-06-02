The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
pension
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Compulsory social insurance unnerves foreign employees in Vietnam
'It makes no sense to pay the insurance. I would rather keep the money.'
Half of Vietnam's workforce opts for early retirement, threatening pension fund
The lack of balance could push the country’s social insurance fund to the verge of bankruptcy
Vietnam's pension books getting stretched to the limit
Raising the retirement age is looking like the only way to deal with an aging population.
October 14, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7
India's Odisha state becomes first to give welfare to transgender community
India's eastern Odisha state is the first region in the country to give transgender people social welfare benefits - such as a pension, housing and food grains - usually allocated ...
June 02, 2016 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter