Penal Code
Former Vietnamese flight attendant pays $53,000 to avoid jail term over illegal cash transport

A Ho Chi Minh City court has accepted the defendant's request to pay a fine instead of spending five years in jail.

Adulterers face jail time in Vietnam

People who commit adultery may face prison sentences according to a new clause which expands upon existing ...

Who gets killed for killing?

From July 1, 15 different forms of murder will be subject to the death penalty according to the 2015 Penal Code.
May 31, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
 
