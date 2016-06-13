VnExpress International
Paedo Gary Glitter accused of paying Vietnamese broker to cover up crimes

Jailed English child abuser Gary Glitter has been accused of funneling money to a Vietnamese ex-prostitute to help cover up his crimes committed in ...
 
