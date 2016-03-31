The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
PCI
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Da Nang extends its dominant rank in Provincial Competitive Index
This is the fourth consecutive year the city leads the pack.
Vietnam’s "top" investment destination suffers shortfall of foreign funds
Da Nang might be dubbed "Vietnam's most livable city"with a strong reputation for investment friendliness, but it ...
SMEs forced to pay more "informal charges' to cut through red tape
A worryingly high number of micro and small firms say they are “harassed during administrative procedures", and small enterprises lose 13 percent of revenue to "informal payments".
April 01, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7
A third of foreign investors choose Vietnam over China
About half of foreign investors in Vietnam considered other countries before choosing Vietnam, and of those 27.9 percent contemplated China, followed by Thailand (21.2 percent) ...
March 31, 2016 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Da Nang ranked most competitive province for third consecutive year
Da Nang has topped the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) once again after a successful 2015, while there was mixed news for HCM City and Hanoi.
March 31, 2016 | 01:15 pm GMT+7
