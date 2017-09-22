VnExpress International
Tag pay gap
Paid less than male peers, BBC China editor quits and speaks out

Pay disclosures the British broadcaster was forced to make last July showed that two thirds of the highest earners on air were men.

Women in developed countries more educated than men, but still earn less: OECD

Young women on average earn almost 15 percent less than men.

Is the foreigner-local salary disparity in Vietnam fair?

Some say it’s simple economics, but whether that makes it right is another question.
September 26, 2017 | 06:12 pm GMT+7

Why should foreigners earn more than locals in Vietnam?

Trying to explain the salary disparity and the reasons behind it. 
September 25, 2017 | 08:18 pm GMT+7
 
