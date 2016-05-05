VnExpress International
Australia agrees $208 million contract for 21 patrol boats

Australia signed a A$280 million ($208.8 million) contract with naval shipbuilder Austal Ships Pty on Thursday for 21 patrol boats, the first stage ...
 
