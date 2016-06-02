The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit
The passenger will be fined for violating airline safety regulations.
2017 marks busiest year ever for Vietnam airports
The country served more than 94 million air passengers this year, including 13 million foreigners.
55 million passengers fly into Vietnam's airports in first 7 months
The country's airports have been bursting at the seams so far this year.
August 08, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
United passenger launches legal action over forceful removal
The public outcry over David Dao's treatment would likely push the airline to a quick and generous settlement.
April 13, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Fury in Vietnam over United passenger dragged from plane
'Watching this makes my blood boil, I'll never fly United Airlines.'
April 12, 2017 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
United Airlines faces mounting pressure over hospitalized passenger
Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident.
April 12, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
United passenger dragged off overbooked flight
One passenger can be heard yelling, 'Oh my God, look at what you did to him!'
April 11, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Chinese man arrested for stealing on Vietnamese flight, again
Keep an eye on your luggage; this is just the latest in a series of attempted on-flight thefts.
November 24, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi passengers turn their backs on buses as personal vehicles rise
Personal vehicles, poor service quality and congestion are to blame.
July 14, 2016 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
Families of six crew on downed Malaysian plane MH17 sue airline
The families of six cabin crew aboard ill-fated Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 sued the airline on Thursday for negligence and breach of contract, nearly two years after the plane ...
June 02, 2016 | 07:26 pm GMT+7
