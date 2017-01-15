VnExpress International
Vietnam picks transport minister as top leader of Da Nang

The decision was announced just a day after his predecessor was fired for misconduct.

Vietnam’s Party chief wraps up China visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to attend the APEC Summit in Vietnam later this year.
 
