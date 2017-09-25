VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag partnership
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam, Canada establish comprehensive partnership

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has already stamped his mark on an official visit.

Vietnam’s PM calls Germany an ‘important’ partner at Mekong climate meeting

German expertise could help mitigate the impacts of climate change in the country's rice basket.

Hungarian PM highlights Vietnam’s potentials during visit

PM Orbán wants his country to be part of Vietnam's development over the next 30 years.
September 25, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
 
go to top