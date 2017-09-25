The most read Vietnamese newspaper
partnership
Vietnam, Canada establish comprehensive partnership
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has already stamped his mark on an official visit.
Vietnam’s PM calls Germany an ‘important’ partner at Mekong climate meeting
German expertise could help mitigate the impacts of climate change in the country's rice basket.
Hungarian PM highlights Vietnam’s potentials during visit
PM Orbán wants his country to be part of Vietnam's development over the next 30 years.
September 25, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
