VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag parliament
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

When Women Rule: 'No girl should be a gift to a rapist,' says Jordan MP fighting for women

Wafa Mustaga, Jordan's "Iron Lady", says more focus should be put on women's rights in Arab world. 

Vietnam raises debt ceiling

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the increase to the government debt ceiling.

Vietnam re-elects first chairwoman of parliament

She is credited with handling important social issues.
July 22, 2016 | 09:37 am GMT+7
 
go to top