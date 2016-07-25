VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag park
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigon wasteland to get $6 bln facelift

Investors aim to turn a deserted part of the city into a green space filled with world-class architecture.

Saigon opens its biggest-ever riverside park

It is set to open near the Saigon River with total investment of US$22 million.
 
go to top