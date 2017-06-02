The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Obama laments lack of US climate leadership in Paris
'I grant you that at the moment we have a temporary absence of American leadership on the issue.'
Trump adviser says without new terms, U.S. still leaving climate pact
'We are withdrawing from the Paris Agreement unless we can re-engage on terms more favorable to the United ...
US states, business will step up to meet Paris climate pledge: Gore
The U.S. has quit the the Paris Agreement, under which it had promised to reduce its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.
August 12, 2017 | 12:49 pm GMT+7
Obama slams Trump for exiting Paris climate deal
'The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,' said Obama.
June 02, 2017 | 09:21 am GMT+7
