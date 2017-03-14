VnExpress International
‘Babies’ switched at birth in Hanoi find their parents after over 40 years

‘I’ve found the daughter I did not get to cuddle for so long.’

Cambodia to allow foreigners to leave with surrogate babies

Prime Minister Hun Sen has approved an 'exit strategy' allowing babies, who were born to or being carried by ...

Parenthood linked to longer life - study

Men and women with at least one child had 'lower death risks' than childless ones, the team concluded.
March 14, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
 
