Tag Paracel
China launches new cruise ship tour to Vietnam's Paracel Islands

China has continued to bring tourists to the troubled Paracel island chain, which it took from Vietnam by force in 1974.

Vietnam condemns China’s ceremonies for islands

The so-called '70th anniversary of the recovery' of the Paracels and Spratlys does not affect Vietnam's ...

Filipino fisherman rescued in Vietnamese waters after drifting at sea for days

The man spent eight days adrift at sea before a Vietnamese fishing boat picked him up.
December 12, 2016 | 12:14 pm GMT+7

Vietnam slams Taiwanese officials' visit to Spratly Island

'All activities in these areas without Vietnam's consent are deemed illegal.'
July 28, 2016 | 05:35 pm GMT+7

Hanoi to name streets after Spratly and Paracel islands

Vietnam’s capital gets patriotic by laying claim to disputed archipelagos.
July 13, 2016 | 07:50 am GMT+7

Unidentified ship sinks Vietnamese fishing boat in Hoang Sa archipelago

An unidentified vessel sank a Vietnamese fishing boat on Tuesday night in the waters off Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago (Paracel Islands), leaving 34 fishermen floating at sea for ...
May 04, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
 
