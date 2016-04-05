The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Panama Papers
Stiglitz quits Panama Papers probe, cites lack of transparency
Evidence of money laundering for child prostitution rings has been found in the Panama Papers.
IT worker at Panama Papers firm detained in Geneva, Le Temps reports
A computer technician at the Geneva office of the law firm at the centre of the Panama Papers leak was detained ...
Panama signs onto OECD tax information exchange pact
Panama on Tuesday officially signed on to comply with OECD standards on exchanging tax information, a move that comes more than a month after the Panama Papers data leak.
May 18, 2016 | 10:22 am GMT+7
Panama Papers: Who are the 189 individuals linked to Vietnam with offshore accounts?
Panama Papers and Offshore Leaks indicate 189 individuals and 19 entities linked to Vietnam. Analysis of the data by VnExpress shows that nearly half of the individuals bear ...
May 14, 2016 | 09:27 am GMT+7
China tops the Panama Papers
VnExpress International has analyzed the Panama Papers, the biggest data leak in history. We found that businesses from China are the biggest clients of Mossack Fonseca, the law ...
May 12, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
$20 bln of FDI in Vietnam channeled from British Virgin Islands
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is among the top five countries with the greatest FDI inflow into Vietnam, totaling $19.3 billion in 2015, according to the Ministry of Planning ...
May 11, 2016 | 08:06 pm GMT+7
State Bank checks on companies and individuals listed in Panama Papers
The State Bank of Vietnam has checked money laundering data connected to companies and individuals mentioned in the Panama Papers and said it is willing to cooperate with relevant ...
May 11, 2016 | 07:31 pm GMT+7
Japan to announce action plan to curb tax evasion at G7
Japan will issue an action plan to curb tax evasion at a Group of Seven leaders' summit later this month, after leaked documents exposed tax-dodging schemes used by the world's ...
May 11, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s tax authorities investigate companies and individuals named in the Panama Papers
The General Department of Taxation under Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance on May 10 urgently formed a working group to look into tax obligations of the 189 companies and individuals ...
May 11, 2016 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Bureau speaks about Panama Papers
Pham Trong Dat, head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau under the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam, told VnExpress that information from the Panama Papers may be used as grounds for ...
May 10, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's prominent businesspersons named in Panama Papers: What they've got to say
Some entrepreneurs in Vietnam named in Panama Papers, who work in financial, real estate, securities and consultancy sectors, have confirmed their names but claim their outward ...
May 10, 2016 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
More Vietnamese companies and individuals named in leaked Panama Papers
The number of Vietnamese companies and individuals linked to the Panama Papers and 2013 Offshore Leaks has jumped to 189 after the International Consortium of Investigative ...
May 10, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Iceland PM steps down after Panama Papers tax scandal
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson became the first major casualty of the Panama Papers revelations, stepping down on Tuesday after leaked files showed his wife ...
April 06, 2016 | 11:30 am GMT+7
'Panama Papers' revelations trigger global probes
PARIS - Several countries launched tax evasion probes Monday after a massive leak of confidential documents lifted the lid on the murky offshore financial dealings of a slew of ...
April 05, 2016 | 08:46 am GMT+7
