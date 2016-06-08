VnExpress International
T. rex was not feathery, study says

A long-held contention says lbodied dinos had no feathers, requiring them for neither warmth nor flight.

Neanderthal used 'aspirin' for tooth pain: study

Natural antibiotic was used to kill pain 50,000 years ago.

Fossils point to life on Earth 4 billion years ago

They formed between 3.77 and 4.29 billion years ago, and may have been the habitat for the planet's first life forms.
March 02, 2017 | 09:31 am GMT+7

Mammals thrived long before dinos died

The prevailing theory that mammals only flourished after an asteroid strike wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is doubly wrong, according to a study published Wednesday.
June 09, 2016 | 07:13 pm GMT+7
 
