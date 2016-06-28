VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag paddy field
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

A golden season in the rice paddies

Head north this fall to fill your memory cards with carpets of gold.

Mekong Delta loses $210 million to drought and salinity

Vietnam's Mekong Delta has suffered losses worth more than VND4.7 trillion ($210 million) due to the severe and ...
 
go to top