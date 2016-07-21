VnExpress International
US, Japan naval personnel build Da Nang nursery school

More than 30 navy members have worked on the project since March.

US ship docks in Vietnam on diplomatic Pacific mission

Delegates from Australia, Japan and the U.K. will also be promoting regional collaboration.

Vietnamese navy conducts rescue missions with U.S. hospital ship

Vietnam is ramping up its maritime might with back-to-back international naval exchanges.
July 27, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7

U.S. and Japanese marines land on mission to Da Nang

Elite forces are turning their skills to upgrading schools and medical centers.
July 21, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
 
