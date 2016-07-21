The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Pacific Partnership
US, Japan naval personnel build Da Nang nursery school
More than 30 navy members have worked on the project since March.
US ship docks in Vietnam on diplomatic Pacific mission
Delegates from Australia, Japan and the U.K. will also be promoting regional collaboration.
Vietnamese navy conducts rescue missions with U.S. hospital ship
Vietnam is ramping up its maritime might with back-to-back international naval exchanges.
July 27, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7
U.S. and Japanese marines land on mission to Da Nang
Elite forces are turning their skills to upgrading schools and medical centers.
July 21, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
