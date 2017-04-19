VnExpress International
Tag overwork
Businesses renew request to double Vietnam's overtime limit: commerce chamber

Foreign firms have long been asking to raise this limit, which is lower than that of Vietnam's neighbors.

Japanese reporter died after 159 hours of overtime

A Japanese journalist died after working overtime, three days after Japan's upper-house election. 

Death by overwork: Japan's 100-hour overtime cap sparks anger

'It's tantamount to endorsing a limit that could cause overwork deaths.'
April 19, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
 
