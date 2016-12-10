The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Businesses renew request to double Vietnam's overtime limit: commerce chamber
Foreign firms have long been asking to raise this limit, which is lower than that of Vietnam's neighbors.
Vietnam’s labor union bristles at plan to double overtime limit
Bringing the cap to 600 hours a year will allow employers to exhaust their workers and cut back hiring, it says.
Vietnam weighs doubling overtime limit following calls from foreign firms
The proposed new cap on overtime in Vietnam is still lower than its neighbors.
December 12, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7