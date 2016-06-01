VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag overseas
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Formosa spill spikes Vietnam's labor exports

Half of the country's labor exports headed to Taiwan this year.  

Vietnamese laborers try their luck in Taiwan

In the first five months of 2016, half of the 43,858 Vietnamese laborers who headed overseas for work touched down ...
 
go to top