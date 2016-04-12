VnExpress International
Overseas students: return home or not?

The fact that many Vietnamese students decide to stay in foreign countries where they have studied rather than return home has aroused controversy ...

Vietnamese student in Japan collects rain water to cook after quakes

Facing food and water shortages, a Vietnamese student is collecting rain water to cook rice after a deadly ...
 
