overcharge
Fake taxi driver fined $500 for overcharging French passenger in Hanoi
He allegedly charged the passenger a total of over $93 for a 25km journey.
Vietnamese cabbie pays the price for ripping off South Korean tourist in Da Nang
The transport department stepped in for the first time after he allegedly charged the passenger $30 for a $2 ...
Overcharged in Vietnam: tips to avoid paying too much
From street vendors to souvenir stores and restaurants, stories abound of tourists been charged far more than they should have been.
March 17, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Nha Trang to name and shame rip-off businesses
Tourists coming to the coastal resort city of Nha Trang will soon be able to avoid hotels and restaurants that overcharge thanks to a 'blacklist' to be published on the city's ...
March 10, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
