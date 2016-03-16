VnExpress International
Vietnamese central bank determined to keep bad debt ratio below 3 pct

The State Bank of Vietnam on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to keep the bad debt ratio at less than 3 percent of outstanding loans in 2016.

Vietnam's bad debt down to 2.9 pct in 2015

Bad debt within the Vietnamese banking system fell to 2.9 percent of outstanding loans at the end of 2015 from 3.7 ...
 
