Vietnam's key rice crop output falls more than expected on saltwater, rain

With lower output and renewed overseas interest, prices are hovering at around their highest in a year.

Vietnam's 2017/2018 coffee output to rise 10 pct on good weather, prices

Good news for exporters with the 2016/2017 crop likely to fall short of expectations.

Appetite in Europe, Philippines may boost Vietnam's 2017 rice exports - USDA

Vietnam's global rice export ranking this year is expected to remain unchanged, trailing behind Thailand and India.
April 20, 2017 | 04:32 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s key energy commodity output fall in April

Vietnam’s estimated production of major energy commodities, comprising coal, crude oil, natural gas declined in April this year, data from the General Statistics Office released ...
April 28, 2016 | 06:30 pm GMT+7

How historic drought hurts Mekong Delta's rice crops

This year's winter-spring crop in the Mekong Delta has experienced a massive downfall in both output and productivity due to the historic drought, according to a report from the ...
April 28, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
 
