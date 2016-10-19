VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Ousmane Dione
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Conflicts of interest could threaten Vietnam's economic progress: report

Citizens and firms believe that connections to the state are important to succeed.

Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy

Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.
 
go to top