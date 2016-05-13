VnExpress International
Go organic: how to increase the value of Vietnam's rice exports

In an attempt to become more competitive on the international market, Vietnamese rice exporters are finding their ways into new markets that are more ...

Organic farming takes baby steps to meet growing demand

Organic farming has become more mainstream in recent years as the demand for organic produce continues to rise.

Agricultural policy key challenge for organic farming in Vietnam

Vietnam will form working groups including organic businesses to study the existing challenges the sector is facing and revise existing legislature to encourage organic farming, ...
May 13, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
 
