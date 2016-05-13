The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Tag
organic farming
Go organic: how to increase the value of Vietnam's rice exports
In an attempt to become more competitive on the international market, Vietnamese rice exporters are finding their ways into new markets that are more ...
Organic farming takes baby steps to meet growing demand
Organic farming has become more mainstream in recent years as the demand for organic produce continues to rise.
Agricultural policy key challenge for organic farming in Vietnam
Vietnam will form working groups including organic businesses to study the existing challenges the sector is facing and revise existing legislature to encourage organic farming, ...
May 13, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
