The Orchestra: Presented by Banh Mi Productions

A physical theater performance dedicated to the late Matthew James, depicting the struggles of loss.

Concert: The Joy Of Song

With performances from The International Choir and Orchestra of HCMC.

Special Concert II with National Symphony Orchestra of Vietnam

Enjoy thrilling pieces that will be performed by a talented 17-year-old pianist.
May 12, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7

Concert: Orchestra of the French High Schools

A musical journey to France for one night only.
January 11, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Subscription Concert Vol. 96: VNSO Bruckner II

Classical music from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Japanese conductor Shimono Tatsuya.
December 05, 2016 | 11:26 am GMT+7

Hanoi Collective Orchestra

Japan Foundation Hanoi
July 01, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
 
