VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Orange County
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese entertainer pleads guilty to child molesting in US

Minh Beo will be sentenced in December to 18 months in prison.

Five-year-old Vietnamese-American wows judges at U.S. piano contest

Pocket-piano-prodigy Evan Le has won the top prize at a music contest in Orange County, California.

Jailed Vietnamese celeb on U.S. child abuse charge cries talking about mom

Minh Beo, the Vietnamese entertainer was visited by two friends while in custody in Orange County prison for child sex abuse charge.
April 02, 2016 | 01:29 pm GMT+7
 
go to top