Orange County
Vietnamese entertainer pleads guilty to child molesting in US
Minh Beo will be sentenced in December to 18 months in prison.
Five-year-old Vietnamese-American wows judges at U.S. piano contest
Pocket-piano-prodigy Evan Le has won the top prize at a music contest in Orange County, California.
Jailed Vietnamese celeb on U.S. child abuse charge cries talking about mom
Minh Beo, the Vietnamese entertainer was visited by two friends while in custody in Orange County prison for child sex abuse charge.
April 02, 2016 | 01:29 pm GMT+7
