The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
opposition
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Malaysia's opposition alliance names 92-year old Mahathir as PM candidate
Mahathir is seen as the biggest threat to Prime Minister Najib Razak.
Cambodia's Hun Sen vows to stay in power for at least another 10 years
China said it supports Cambodian gov't's attempts to maintain national security.
Putin critic Navalny barred from Russian presidential election
The ban took place following mass demonstrations on the streets in support of Navalny.
December 26, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
EU suspends funding for Cambodian election
According to the European Union, the vote cannot be credible after the dissolution of the main opposition party.
December 12, 2017 | 10:11 am GMT+7
Debate stifled in Cambodia as crackdown spreads fear
Western donors influence wanes while China's rises, as the public refrain from talking about politics.
November 24, 2017 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
Cambodia's main opposition party dissolved by Supreme Court
The court ruling also ordered a five-year political ban for 118 members of the opposition party.
November 17, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Fight for grassroots democracy in Cambodia sidelines U.S.
Cambodian officials say they don't fear any penalties from the U.S.
November 06, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Cambodia's Hun Sen renews criticism of United States amid escalating row
Cambodian PM accused the U.S. of double standards, following U.S.'s criticism of arrests of opposition leader.
October 11, 2017 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
'I'm not going to jail': MPs flee Cambodia crackdown
'I don't intend to sit and wait for a kangaroo court to give us a trial that is a total joke.'
October 06, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Half of Cambodia's opposition have fled crackdown, MP says
Mu Sochua, an outspoken politician of Cambodia's opposition party, has also fled the country, for fearing of safety.
October 04, 2017 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Cambodian opposition leader arrested for 'treason'
Hun Sen's government alleged 'a secret plan of conspiracy between Kem Sokha, his group, and foreigners that harms Cambodia.'
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Canada opposition picks young social conservative to take on Trudeau
Former House of Commons speaker Andrew Scheer will fight a 2019 election against Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
May 28, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Cambodia jails opposition senator over fake border map with Vietnam on Facebook
'He created a fake border map and used it as an incitement to overthrow the government,' said Cambodian government spokesman.
November 08, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Cambodia PM shrugs off EU aid threat, opposition supporters jailed
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday shrugged off European parliament threats to review aid if his administration continues to harass political opponents on the same day as ...
June 13, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
S. Korea opposition wins surprise victory in parliamentary elections
South Korea's main opposition party won a surprise victory in Wednesday's general election, ending the the conservative ruling party's 16-year parliamentary majority.
April 14, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter