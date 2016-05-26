The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
OPIC
US investment agency announces $500 mln for Vietnam’s small companies
The Overseas Private Investment Corporation is particularly interested in clean energy and telecom projects.
U.S. investment agency begins financing of first Myanmar project
The U.S. government's development finance institution has launched operations in Myanmar with a $250 million loan ...
U.S. bank pledges renewed trade support for Vietnam following Obama visit
Besides over $16 billion signed in aviation and energy deals, the United States will continue to strengthen its commercial relationship with Vietnam through trade and investment.
May 26, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
