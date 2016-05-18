VnExpress International
Hanoi doctors successfully reattach penis, testicles

Surgeons spent 10 hours re-attaching the penis and testicles of a 26-year old man.

My left foot: Surgeons at major Vietnam hospital operate on patient’s wrong leg

The negligent staff have been suspended pending further investigations.

Burberry to overhaul retail operations after 10 pct fall in profit

British luxury brand Burberry said it would overhaul its retail operations and simplify its product range after full-year profit fell 10 percent in a tough market that is set to ...
May 18, 2016
 
