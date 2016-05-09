VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag open space
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi to become the city of a million trees by 2020

Hanoi’s top leader is determined to turn the city into a green living space.

Hanoi invests $13 million on innovative anti-flood pond to brighten up urban landscape

Hanoi will build an open space that will not only expand recreation opportunities for local residents but also ...
 
go to top