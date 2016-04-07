VnExpress International
Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014

It was the first time since January 2014 that both crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 per barrel.

OPEC, non-OPEC hold informal talks to nail new oil cuts

Deeper production curbs were still seen as unlikely.

Oil soars 6 pct as OPEC reaches deal to limit output in November

Oil rallies as OPEC agrees to first output cut in 8 years.
September 29, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7

Saudi, Iran set to clash over OPEC oil output targets

OPEC is set for another showdown between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran when it meets on Thursday, with Riyadh trying to revive coordinated action and set a formal oil output target ...
June 02, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7

Shift in Saudi oil thinking deepens OPEC split

 As OPEC officials gathered this week to formulate a long-term strategy, few in the room expected the discussions would end without a clash. But even the most jaded delegates got ...
May 06, 2016 | 01:29 pm GMT+7

Oil prices slide after freeze deal failure

Oil prices slid on Monday after a meeting between major producing nations on a proposed output freeze fell apart, leaving the world grappling with an excess of unwanted crude.
April 18, 2016 | 06:11 pm GMT+7

Oil hits 2016 high above $43 on producer meeting hopes

Oil rose above $43 a barrel to its highest level so far in 2016 on Tuesday, supported by hopes that a meeting of oil producers will agree steps to tackle a supply glut, a weak ...
April 12, 2016 | 07:57 pm GMT+7

Venezuela decrees Fridays a holiday to ease energy crisis

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has decreed that all Fridays for the next two months will be holidays, in a bid to save energy in the blackout-hit OPEC country.
April 07, 2016 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
 
