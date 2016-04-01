VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag OOTD
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

When wide trousers look funny and intended sexiness goes awry

Kitschy, gaudy and superannuated is the only way to describe these outfits. VnExpress picks Vietnamese celebs' fashion fails of the month. 
 
go to top