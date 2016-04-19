The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
online retail
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Ho Chi Minh City seeks to tax sales on Facebook
Small and home-based online business owners may soon see smaller profits as authorities step up efforts to increase tax revenues.
Online retail uploads into rapidly expanding Vietnamese market
E-commerce is forecast to hit $10 billion by 2020, accounting for 5 percent of the country’s retail market.
A third of Vietnamese set to shop online by 2020
Mobile savvy shoppers are forecast to spend $10 billion a year online by 2020.
October 31, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese shoppers spend billions of dollars online
Vietnamese consumers spent $4.07 billion shopping online last year, a jump of 37 percent from the previous year, according to a 2015 report on e-commerce in Vietnam.
April 20, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter