Ho Chi Minh City seeks to tax sales on Facebook

Small and home-based online business owners may soon see smaller profits as authorities step up efforts to increase tax revenues.

Online retail uploads into rapidly expanding Vietnamese market

E-commerce is forecast to hit $10 billion by 2020, accounting for 5 percent of the country’s retail market.

A third of Vietnamese set to shop online by 2020

Mobile savvy shoppers are forecast to spend $10 billion a year online by 2020.
October 31, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnamese shoppers spend billions of dollars online

Vietnamese consumers spent $4.07 billion shopping online last year, a jump of 37 percent from the previous year, according to a 2015 report on e-commerce in Vietnam.
April 20, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
 
