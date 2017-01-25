VnExpress International
Cash demand soaring ahead of Tet holidays

Crowds of up to 50 people have been seen outside banks even hours before they opened.

Vietnam swaps cash for plastic in online payment plan

Vietnamese consumers spent $4.07 billion shopping over the internet last year.
 
