VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Omar S. Mateen
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Suspected Orlando shooter called 911, swore allegiance to Islamic State -NBC

Omar S. Mateen, the Florida resident suspected of killing 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, called 911 before the shooting and swore ...
 
go to top