The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
old quarter
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Take a look up at Hanoi's balconies
To get to know the ancient quarter, one ought to look beyond the disheveled advertising prints and banners.
Rewind through Hanoi's Old Quarter with Japanese Ambassador
Do you think he knew what the city would look like two decades on, or what he'd be doing?
French President walks the streets of Hanoi
President Francois Hollande took an afternoon stroll down the streets of the Old Quarter.
September 06, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
French President to delve into Hanoi's history with trip to ancient house
The house has borne witness to 100 years of Vietnam's turbulent history.
September 06, 2016 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Breakfast in the Old Quarter: pig’s offal porridge
When strong taste doesn’t rhyme with hesitate.
August 28, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7