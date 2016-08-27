VnExpress International
Take a look up at Hanoi's balconies

To get to know the ancient quarter, one ought to look beyond the disheveled  advertising prints and banners.

Rewind through Hanoi's Old Quarter with Japanese Ambassador

Do you think he knew what the city would look like two decades on, or what he'd be doing?

French President walks the streets of Hanoi

President Francois Hollande took an afternoon stroll down the streets of the Old Quarter.
September 06, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7

French President to delve into Hanoi's history with trip to ancient house

The house has borne witness to 100 years of Vietnam's turbulent history.
September 06, 2016 | 10:31 am GMT+7

Breakfast in the Old Quarter: pig’s offal porridge

When strong taste doesn’t rhyme with hesitate.
August 28, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
