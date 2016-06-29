The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
oil refinery
Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery ready for start-up from Feb. 28
The 200,000 barrel-per-day Nghi Son plant along with Dung Quat will help Vietnam meet 80 percent of its fuel demand.
Vietnam raises $245 mln from refinery operator Binh Son's IPO
Overseas investors bought a 4.77 percent stake in the company at the IPO.
Vietnam’s Dung Quat oil refinery meets one-third of 2017 revenue target in Q1
The refinery has projected its annual revenue target for this year to fall 17 percent.
March 28, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
Mekong Delta city pulls plug on long-delayed oil refinery project
Various investors have failed to make any progress on the project since 2008.
November 26, 2016 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Thailand's PTT delays $20 billion Vietnam refinery and petrochemical complex
Thailand's largest energy company PTT Pcl has postponed plans to build a $20 billion refinery and petrochemical complex in Vietnam, it said on Tuesday, citing political changes in ...
June 29, 2016 | 09:04 am GMT+7
