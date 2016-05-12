VnExpress International
Vietnam oil product prices slashed by highest margin since Jan 2016

The government is trying to curb inflation in 2017, and lower fuel prices might help it meet the annual target. 

Vietnam’s sole oil refinery plans to borrow $1.2 billion for expansion

The company is after a cheap loan to fuel expansion plans.

High gas prices gouge Vietnamese consumers

Lower tax rates on imported oil products haven't impacted pump prices.
September 22, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7

Vietnam continues to raise pump prices

Petrolimex  pushes up retail prices of oil products by nearly five percent.
September 05, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7

Petrolimex raises retail prices of oil products

Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corporation raised retail prices for oil products from 1.5 percent to over 2.5 percent on May 20.
May 20, 2016 | 03:43 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s sole oil refinery asks to self-regulate import duties

The Dung Quat oil refinery, in an attempt to reduce losses after certain Free Trade Agreements (FTA) come into effect,  is seeking approval from the Ministry of Finance to ...
May 13, 2016 | 09:21 am GMT+7
 
