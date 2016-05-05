The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Petrolimex raises retail prices of oil products
Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corporation raised retail prices for oil products from four percent to over six percent on May ...
Vietnam Petroleum Association asks for lower import duty on oil products
The association has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister asking for import taxes on oil products to be cut while ...
