oil and gas
Sort by: Newest

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

The two countries in February agreed to set up a special panel to work out how they can jointly explore offshore oil and gas in areas both sides ...

Vietnam looks for oil and gas resources in the mountains

Having produced oil and gas from the waters off the southern coast for years, energy giant, state-owned ...

Vietnam, Russia ink numerous energy deals

State-owned PetroVietnam and Russia’s oil and gas companies on Monday signed a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda to expand their ties in energy sector.
May 17, 2016 | 08:59 am GMT+7

World's biggest energy company eyes joint venture in Vietnam

Saudi Aramco, the biggest energy firm in the world, is looking at potential joint ventures in several countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, India, the United States, and China, ...
May 14, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7

New energy projects to tap huge offshore gas field

PetroVietnam is planning energy projects in Vietnam’s Central region to take advantage of the largest gas field ever discovered in the East Sea, the company said in a statement ...
March 29, 2016 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
 
