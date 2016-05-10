The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Offshore Leaks
Panama Papers: Who are the 189 individuals linked to Vietnam with offshore accounts?
Panama Papers and Offshore Leaks indicate 189 individuals and 19 entities linked to Vietnam. Analysis of the data by VnExpress shows that nearly half ...
State Bank checks on companies and individuals listed in Panama Papers
The State Bank of Vietnam has checked money laundering data connected to companies and individuals mentioned in ...
Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Bureau speaks about Panama Papers
Pham Trong Dat, head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau under the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam, told VnExpress that information from the Panama Papers may be used as grounds for ...
May 10, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
More Vietnamese companies and individuals named in leaked Panama Papers
The number of Vietnamese companies and individuals linked to the Panama Papers and 2013 Offshore Leaks has jumped to 189 after the International Consortium of Investigative ...
May 10, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
