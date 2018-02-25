VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag offerings
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

In Saigon, fish stalls pull an all-nighter for God of Wealth Day

Grilled blotched snakehead are a must if you're fishing for a prosperous new year.

Battle for blessings in southern Vietnam

The Lam Chay Festival turned into a mad scramble for sacred objects, including instant noodles.
 
go to top