OECD
OECD sees global growth accelerating but unsecure
'Strong and sustained medium-term growth is not yet secured.'
Life expectancy up 10 years thanks to better lifestyles: OECD
'Better health care has also helped.'
Women in developed countries more educated than men, but still earn less: OECD
Young women on average earn almost 15 percent less than men.
October 04, 2017 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Nearly 4,500 Vietnamese renounce citizenship in 2015
A growing number of people are turning in their passports in search of better jobs and education abroad.
August 28, 2016 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam tops GDP growth outlook among six largest ASEAN economies: OECD
Despite sluggish global growth, Vietnam's economy is expected to continue to grow at a moderate pace and leave behind other big ASEAN nations in 2016.
June 15, 2016 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Panama signs onto OECD tax information exchange pact
Panama on Tuesday officially signed on to comply with OECD standards on exchanging tax information, a move that comes more than a month after the Panama Papers data leak.
May 18, 2016 | 10:22 am GMT+7
U.S., other countries call for urgent action on steel overcapacity
The United States and seven other countries on Tuesday called for urgent action to address global steel overcapacity, a day after major steel producing countries failed to agree ...
April 20, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
IMF, World Bank, UN unite to fight tax evasion
Four of the world's largest multilateral organizations joined hands Tuesday in the fight to help developing countries fight tax evasion.
April 20, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Cameron, Argentina's Macri caught in Panama Papers swirl
The storm unleashed by the so-called Panama Papers continued to swirl Thursday as British Prime Minister David Cameron admitted benefiting from his father's offshore trust and ...
April 08, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
