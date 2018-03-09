VnExpress International
Stray monkey runs riot in Hanoi neighborhood

The uninvited guest has been breaking into houses and tormenting dogs, raising safety concerns.

The most shocking examples of parking revenge in Vietnam

Block a door or a narrow alley in Hanoi and you are in for indelible surprises that range from hilarious to ...
 
