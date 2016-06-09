The most read Vietnamese newspaper
ODA
Vietnam, Japan sign deals worth $22 billion
The deals were signed at a 'historic' business conference attended by record number of Vietnamese and Japanese businesses.
Vietnamese mega-cities scouring for mega-funding on infrastructure drive
Hanoi and Saigon are in need of billions to keep up with economic growth.
Vietnam sitting on $22 billion from overseas loans
Ministries are failing to spend the money that's been handed to them.
October 31, 2016 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Cheap foreign loans starting to dry up for Vietnam
Loan repayments currently cost the country about $1 billion a year.
October 26, 2016 | 10:25 am GMT+7
Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy
Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.
October 19, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
Da Nang plans $1.4 billion mega-port
The city's existing port is being flooded by increasing cargo shipments.
October 07, 2016 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
Transport infrastructure projects in central Vietnam beckon foreign investors
The government estimates the country will need $50 billion over the next five years.
August 06, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam central city turns down cheap foreign loan for port expansion
Vietnam is now reluctant to borrow foreign aids amid high public debts.
August 01, 2016 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam to use public investment to reach ambitious growth target
With money sitting there waiting to be spent, the PM is saying spend it.
July 25, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Privatization helps Vietnamese contractors compete with foreign players
Vietnamese companies in the infrastructure sector have more chance to win projects funded by official development assistance loans after they have been either partly or wholly ...
June 10, 2016 | 11:47 am GMT+7
Vietnam tries to adapt as foreign funding dries up
Total value of official development assistance (ODA) and preferential loans from donors to Vietnam fell over the first half of 2016, according to a report released by the National ...
June 09, 2016 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Vietnam to repay $12 billion in national debts in 2016
Vietnam will set aside VND273.3 trillion ($12 billion) to pay off maturing bonds and loans this year, according to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, of which VND95 trillion ($4 ...
June 07, 2016 | 07:18 pm GMT+7
PM: Vietnam has disbursed only 70 percent of pledged ODA
Vietnam has disbursed only 20 percent of the state budget, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday at a meeting with his cabinet.
June 03, 2016 | 08:28 am GMT+7
Japan pledges $820 million loan to support Ho Chi Minh City metro project
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged 90.1 billion yen ($820 million) in loans for Ho Chi Minh City's metro project at a meeting on Saturday with Vietnamese Prime Minister ...
May 31, 2016 | 11:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam-Japan share East Sea concern, boost defense and economic ties
Japanese Prime Minister shares Vietnam's concern over the East Sea issue and has committed to continue providing ODA and financial assistance in climate change and infrastructure ...
May 30, 2016 | 08:31 am GMT+7
