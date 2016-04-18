VnExpress International
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Former rising political star Dinh La Thang claims the government is responsible for losses amounting to $35 million.

Former energy exec appeals death penalty after massive graft trial in Vietnam

He claims he is innocent of embezzlement and has asked the court to commute his sentence.

Vietnamese investigators shine spotlight on PetroVietnam units as massive banking graft case widens

Three subsidiaries of the state-owned giant are accused of colluding with OceanBank execs to appropriate $5.2 million.
September 14, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7

Vietnam's prosecutors implicate multiple state firms in massive graft case

PetroVietnam units have been identified among the recipients of illegal interest payments worth $70.4 million from OceanBank.
September 11, 2017 | 05:40 pm GMT+7

Energy giant execs arrested as Vietnam continues probe into massive bank fraud

They are accused of causing losses of $35.2 million at PetroVietnam by throwing money into a troubled bank.
September 01, 2017 | 06:08 pm GMT+7

51 bankers, businessmen in the dock as Vietnam reopens massive bank fraud trial

The trial could go down as one of the biggest in Vietnam's history with prosecutors looking to turn the key on the $94 million case.
August 28, 2017 | 11:35 am GMT+7

Party General Secretary asks to accelerate investigation on key corruption cases

The Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong called on relevant authorities to speed up the investigation process to prosecute serious corruption cases at a meeting on April 18.
April 19, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
 
