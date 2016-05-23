The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Obama in Vietnam
Vietnam didn't accept American choppers and snipers during Obama’s trip
Instead, Vietnamese forces were in total control of security throughout U.S. President Barack Obama's three day visit earlier this week.
Fulbright University Vietnam to receive first students this fall
Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV), the first American-style private university in Ho Chi Minh City, will be ...
Obama has left Vietnam and heads to Japan
After three busy days of visiting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, U.S. President Barack Obama has departed for the G7 Summit in Japan today at 12:50 p.m. from Tan Son Nhat ...
May 25, 2016 | 12:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, U.S. ink 11 cooperation deals, mostly energy
Following pacts worth $14.3 billion in total signed yesterday morning, Vietnamese and U.S. companies and agencies continued to ink 11 cooperation deals in the evening with energy ...
May 24, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam and the U.S. sign multiple agreements
After a one hour talk, Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang and U.S. President Barack Obama have witnessed signing ceremonies of bilateral agreements at the Presidential Palace.
May 23, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
